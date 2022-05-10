Meet The Strongest Contestant in Bigg Boss Nonstop
Bigg Boss Non-Stop is one of the most viewed shows and people are going gaga over it. Very soon, we are going to see the winner of the show. Ever since the show started, Bindu Madhavi is getting a lot of attention and people are singing praises for her performance. She is one of the contestants who keeps her best efforts in all the tasks. She never steps back to give a tough fight to other contestants in the tasks. She speaks her mind and won the hearts of the audience.
Netizens are appreciating Bindu Madhavi for her strong performance in the show. Some of the folks are saying that she is going to win the title. In the recently released video, one could see Akhil, Nataraj, and Bindu Madhavi fighting. Nataraj criticises Bindu Madhavi for her attitude and he further says that she doesn't have any qualities of a proper Telugu girl and her father failed because of her. In the nomination task, a heated argument took place between Mithraw and Ariyana Glory. Here is the video.
See how netizens are tweeting about Bindhu Madhavi and Natraj.
