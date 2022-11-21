Meet Strong Contestants In Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants entered the ninth week, and contestants are heading towards the grand finale. Deepika Das is the recent contestant to get recent to get an exit pass from the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 glasshouse. BBK9 viewers are having debates on social media platforms over the winner and runner-up of the show. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants are giving stiff competition to each other and impressing the audience,

As we mentioned before, Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers say that Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, and Divya Uruduga will end up in the top 3 positions in the grand finale race. Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are scoring equally, and Rakesh Adiga improved his game, which is dominating Roopesh Shetty. Talking about Divya U, she has a massive following outside the house from season 8. Divya U fans are not giving up and are rooting for her on social media. So BBK viewers say that these three contestants are strong contestants of the season. Do you agree? Comment below.