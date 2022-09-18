Meet The Second Finalist in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has reached the semi-final stage. KKK12 show buffs and show makers are gearing up to witness the grand finale of Khatrn Ke Khiladi Season 12 which is scheduled for next week. The contestants are giving their best and not thinking twice before taking any risk during stunt performance. and win the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 trophy. In yesterday's episode, Rubina and Nishanth took part in the stunt. As part of the stunt, contestants were asked to remove keys from an open metal cage that was hanging mid-air. The risky part of the stunt was, that the keys were attached to metal chains, through which current passed. Rubina performed the task well and defeated Nishanth, thereby preventing him from entering the final round of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. However, Nishanth and Kanika were scared about getting an electric shock and thus aborted the task.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 host Rohit Shetty lashed out at Nishanth and Kanika for not performing well and said he did not expect this kind of performance from them. KKK12 Rohit told Kanika that Shivangi Joshi would have done better than her. He said, "You don't deserve to be in the finale race, and neither do you deserve the trophy. Shivangi is better than you and she deserved to be in her place. " Rohit told Nishanth that he was disappointed with his performance.

Now after the electric shock task, Rubina is the second contestants to reach KKK12 finals after Tushar. For the unversed, Rubina was unable to perform the Ticket To Finale stunt last week due to health issues. Now, Rubina fans can proudly say that she has come back with a bang this week by proving that she deserves to win the KKK12 trophy.