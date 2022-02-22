Meet The Second Confirmed Contestant on Lock Upp

Bollywood Star Kangana Ranaut is all ready to host the show the reality show, Lock Upp. Comedian Munawar Faruqui is the second confirmed contestant of the show. Lock Upp will stream on MXPlayer and ALTBalaji from February 27. The first confirmed contestant was Nisha Rawal. A promo was shared online in which one could see Munawar and he was revealed to be one of the contestants of the show.

Munawar said, "Lock Upp is going to be a one-of-a-kind shows, as I believe it has the potential to change the dynamics of the content-viewing experience in the Indian OTT industry. Though it’s going to be a tough and challenging journey for me, I am glad that this show also gives me an opportunity to be myself in a real set up. I am glad to be associated with ALTBalaji, MX Player for offering me such a unique reality show."

A total of 16 celebrities will be locked up inside the jail for nearly 72 days. To avoid eviction, the contestants of the show have to reveal their dark secrets to the entire world.

Munawar, very famous in the stand-up comedy world. He was arrested by the Indore Police last year for allegedly hurting religious sentiments and was in jail for almost a month