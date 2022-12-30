Meet Second BBK9 Finalist to Be Evicted in Grand Finale

Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 grand finale will go on air at 7.30 p.m. today and tomorrow. The contestants are all set to face the final test while the viewers are keeping their fingers crossed to know if their favourite contestant won BBK9 trophy.

As we mentioned before, the names of Rakesh Adiga and Roppesh Shetty are doing the rounds as winner and runner-up.

Rakesh Adiga is expected to win Bigg Boss Kannada 9, going by the buzz. BBK9 viewers are trending the contestant's name with the hashtags #RakeshAdiga and #RakeshForWin.

Well, the contestants who are remaining in Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house are Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Deepika Das, Divya Uruduga, and Rupesh Rajanna.

As per voting results, Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, and Divya U are in the safe zone, while Rupesh Rajanna and Deepika Das are in the danger zone. According to rumors, Rupesh Rajanna is the first finalist to be evicted from the house.

Rupesh Rajanna entertained the audience with his nasty fights and arguments with Prashanth Sambargi. his humor with Arayvardhan was the primary reason for his long journey in the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house. Rupesh Rajanna entered the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 house as an activist, but he will step out of the house as the best entertainer of the season.

Everyone expected Rupesh Rajanna to be the next Chandrachud in the first few weeks, but he proved them wrong. It is worth mentioning here that Rupesh Rajanna made the show more interesting with his performance in the tasks.