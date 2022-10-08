Meet The Safe Contestant in Bigg Boss Telugu Season 6

Bigg Boss Telugu 6 is underway and the activities inside the house are moving at a brisk pace. It feels like it was only yesterday that the Telugu TV reality show begun but we are already in the fifth week.

As per latest report, Chalaki Chanti was eliminated from the Bigg Boss house. It is known that the contestant requested Bigg Boss send him out of the house saying he was unable to adjust in the house. So if reports doing the rounds are any indication, then bBT6 host Akkineni Nagarjuna seems to have paid heed and removed him from the house.

Meanwhile, in the Bigg Boss Telugu house, there is a lot happening. Contestants are outdoing each other trying to complete the tasks successfully. While a few have just let go of themselves and playing it easy, a few others have long term goals and want to stay for long in the Bigg Boss house. One such contestant is Srihan. Interestingly, his girlfriend Siri was a contestant in the previous season of Bigg Boss Telugu 5. she made a lot of noise and grabbed the headlines for her emotional binding with her good friend Shanmukh Jaswanth, who was her co-contestant in the house. So even though Siri came till the finals, she was evicted just before she could lay her hands on the trophy due to negative talk around her.

Now, it appears, Srihan doesn't want to make the same mistake. If you analyse his performance in the Bigg Boss house since the show started, Srihan is treading cautiously and not making any wrong moves. we guess he's being cautious so as to not repeat what his girlfriend did which cost her the title.

Let's see how long Srihan will survive in the house with his safe game.

Any comments? Let us know below.