Meet The Real Jodi in Bigg Boss 16

The ninth week of Bigg Boss Hindi 16 has begun. This week, the BB16 Makers announced the names of wild card contestants- Golden Boys' Sunny Nanasaheb Waghchoure and Sanjay Gujar. This week, contestants got a chance to earn back their lost prize money of Rs 25 lakh by playing a game. Talking about this week's nominations, Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, Shiv Thakare, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Shalin Bhanot, MC Stan, Tina Datta, and Sajid Khan have been nominated for this week's elimination process.

Meanwhile, as the game progressed, netizens feel that Tina Dutta and Shalini Bhanot are the true Jodi in Bigg Boss history.

It is not uncommon to see love tracks and friendships in the Bigg Boss house. Last season, Karan Kundra and Tejasswi Prakash met for the first time on Bigg Boss 15 and gradually fell in love. In Bigg Boss 14, Pavitra Punia and Eijaz Khan were named love birds.

But in Bigg Boss 16, it is different. Netizens feel that Tina Dutta and Shalini Bhanot are putting up an act. There were also rumours that if there is a love track in the Bigg Boss house, they will get more screen space so that the love birds can eventually stay more days in the house.

#TinaDutta and #ShalinBhanot most real jodi in the history of #BiggBoss Pure Love and emotions of #Tisha#TinaDutta has always has eye on Camera when she hugs #ShalinBhanot 😂🤦 #ShalinBhanot always looks like acting in a romantic movie — The Khabri (@TheKhabriTweets) November 30, 2022

