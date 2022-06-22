Meet Prakash Nag, Tollywood's New Face in Godse

SatyaDev starrer Godse, directed by Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi and produced by C. Kalyan under the banner of CK Screens, was released on June 17. Prakash Nag, who plays a negative role in the film, impressed the audience with his portrayal of a smooth-talking politician. He interacted with the media on the occasion of the movie's release in theatres.

The film highlights the issues that are seen in society and community. It shows the gaps in our political and governing systems and what may be going wrong. The character of Ajay Saradhi in this movie is sophisticated, and is a lead negative role in this film, with a strong social message.

“The Director and I met via common social connections, we discussed briefly the vision and the storyline. I was keen to be a part of a strong message, in a defining role that brings social awareness. Being my first movie, I thank the Director, the Producers, the Lead Actors, and the Co-Actors for being patient and also for an excellent work team. The journey with Satya Dev , has been amazing. He is a very balanced actor. "

"In my personal life, I operate as a business consultant and an advisory role to with MNCs across the world. I have worked and continue to work with multiple sectors of business in Manufacturing, Services, Hotels, Hospitality, and working in the Middle East/ Africa / Europe / USA / Far East while being based in Dubai, UAE. I am an Indian first - my roots are of Telugu Origin- I was born in Vizag, however, being born into an Army / Defense Services family – I have traveled and lived across India”

“I intend to continue to explore the world of media and movies and look forward to being cast in a character with a twist, mystery, and intensity in the upcoming projects. As regards more movies - some stories are under conversation now will let you as we finalize something soon."

Also Read: Bangtan Boys Have Lost Direction, Saus BTS RM on Indefinite Hiatus