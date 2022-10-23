Meet The New Captain in Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Bigg Boss Kannda season 9 is getting the highest TRP rating and the contestants in the house are entertaining the audience. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 contestants played this week's captaincy well and gave stiff competition to each other. There were many clashes happened, and contestants got into ugly fights in the funny tasks as well. BBK9 viewers say that contestants were confused by the task and turned the funny task into a serious one. A section of the audience says Captain Deepika Das has confused the contestants by not saying the rules clearly. They slammed Deepia Das as the worst captain of the season so far and wished she would not become house captain again. Well, Sanya Iyre has won the fifth week captaincy task. Bigg Boss Kannada 9 viewers say that Sanya Iyre is back to the form. Sanya Iyre is the second female captain of Bigg Boss Kannada 9.

In Bigg Boss Kannada OTT, Sanya Iyre played well and topped the charters every week. But in Bigg Boss Kannada Season 6, Sanya's performance got low and viewers did not see her efforts to win the tasks. At the last weekend, BBK9 host Kichcha Sudeep schooled Roopesh Shetty and Sanya Iyre for not concentrating on the game.