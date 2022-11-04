Meet The New Captain of BB16

Salman Khan is all set for Bigg Boss 16 fifth weekend episode. BB16 viewers enjoyed the fifth-week court drama, and contestants are also giving their best after Bigg Boss punished them for being in their comfort zone. This week was about Gautam and Soundarya's relationship in the house. In the courtroom task, Tina Datta, Shalin, Nimrit, and other contestants argued that Gautam and Soundarya's relationship is fake, and the argument continued. Later, Bigg Boss announced the captaincy task. Bigg Boss said that former BB captains are not allowed to participate in the task. Bigg Boss gave them the power to elect the new captain of the BB16 house for the sixth week. Anyway, there were many misunderstandings and fights between the contestants. Shalin and Gautam's fight grabbed the eyeballs of the audience. They both got into a heated argument after Gautam got the opportunity to elect a new captain where Shalin asked him to support Tina Datta.

Nimrit and Shiv have discussed over who should be the captain, and the captain should be neutral without any bias. MC Stan, Sumbul, and Abdu were left as captaincy contenders. As per the social media speculations, Abdu Rozik is the new captain of the house. Abdu is impressing the BB16 viewers with his fair game. Abdu is getting the highest voting percentage, and he was highly predicted as the Bigg Boss 16 winner. Most of the television celebrities and BB ex-contestants are supporting and rooting for him as the BB16 winner. Let us wait and watch who Abdu manages the BB16 house as the new captain.