Meet Most Trending Contestant In Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 contestants are gaining the attention of the audience. In the last few hours, netizens have been trending #BiggBossTamil6, along with video clips of the task. The show has completed its sixth week and entered its seventh week. Nivaashinyi is the recent contestant to get evicted from the show. Well, Ayesha, Azeem, and Shivin are the most trending contestants on social media platforms. Ayesha has gained a massive following with her looks and performance in the glasshouse. In the last week’s elimination, there was the rumour that Ayesha might eliminate. By this, Ayesha fans trolled and slammed Vijay Television for doing unfair elimination. Anyway, the rumours went false.

On the other hand, Shivin is impressing viewers since day one of the show started. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 audience says that Shivin is playing a fair and genuine game. Even so, Azeem is getting a positive and negative talk from the audience. Bigg Boss Tamil 6 viewers are discussing Azeem's performance and rude behavior, which is making him a trend on social media. So we can say that Azeem, Shivin, and Ayesha are doubling their popularity, whether it is negative or positive talk. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.