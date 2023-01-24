Meet Most Popular Kollywood Male Stars

The Tamil film industry is one of the second-largest film industries in Indian cinema after Bollywood. With its wide array of films and rich content presentation, the industry has gained much popularity among audiences of all ages since its inception. Known as Kollywood, the industry has provided audiences with a fine blend of art and masala flicks at every turn. Take a look at the ORMAX Top 10 Tamil Stars List.

1. Vijay

2.Ajith kumar

3.Suriya

4.Kamal Haasan

5.Dhanush

6.Sivakarthikeyan

7.Rajinikanth

8.Vijay Sethupathi

9.Vikram

10.Karthi