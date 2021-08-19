Meet The Most Loved Contestants of Bigg Boss OTT

The audience is engrossed in watching Bigg Boss OTT on Voot, especially when there is a 24x7 live available. The viewers get to see most of what’s happening in the house and make their judgments accordingly. They vote and save the contestants based on how each of them has performed so far.

It has been 10 days now since Bigg Boss started airing on Voot. Some celebrities were more than the others and came into the house with a dedicated fanbase. Their position was at the top in the beginning. Contestants like Ridhima Pandit and Shamita Shetty were considered to be the strong ones when they entered.

Especially Shamita has been saved by her fans. Even when the voting happened last week, she was on top of the nominated contestant list with the highest number of votes. She was saved from the elimination and had more votes when compared to her nominated connection Raqesh Bapat and now eliminated Urfi Javed. When it comes to voting, she managed to stay on top, but the same was not the case for the “Most loved” contestant poll.

Not just Shamita but many names who have been making headlines in the past week was not seen in the top 3 of the most loved contestant list. Instead, the top name is something completely out of the blue.

The poll which was conducted on Twitter ended with Pratik Sehajpal on top. Yes, he is currently the most loved contestant in BB OTT. After him, it is Divya Agarwal. Initially, she was the very first nominated contestant as she did not have any connection in the house but that changed after Zeeshan Khan switched and became her partner.

After her, it is Akshara Singh in third place and Shamita Shetty in fourth. These two have been fighting constantly in the Bigg Boss house and there seems to be no end to it. Whatever it is, they are now on the top list of the most loved contestant.