Meet The Most Hyped Contestant in Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 curtains will be down in another day, and viewers are eager to know about the winner and runner-ups of the show. The contestants gave their best to the show and grabbed the audience attention. We can say that they kept viewers glued to their televisions with their fights and arguments. Priyanka, Shiv Thakare, and MC Stan have emerged as the strongest contestants on the show. But Priyanka earned huge fandom and stole many viewers' hearts with her performance and behavior in the tasks. Also, Priyanka impressed BB16 viewers with her straightforwardness and game strategy. Her fans never left an opportunity to trend Priyanka on Twitter. Netizens brand Priyanka Chahar the most hyped contestant in season 16. Meanwhile is highly predicted for winning the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. The reports say that Priyanka is topping the Bigg Boss 16 finale voting poll. So let us wait and watch will Priyanka Chahar bags the trophy or not.