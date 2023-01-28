Meet The Most Hated Contestants in Bigg Boss 16

Bigg Boss 16 contestants are giving full entertainment to the audience with their high drama and fights in the tasks. Bigg Boss 16 house is filled with hatred and gossip on each other. It is known that BB16 mandali are the highlights of the show. Mandali is always seen targeting Priyanka Chahar and pointing out her always in the tasks and decisions she makes. Specially, Nimrit and Priyanka have always had a cold war since day one of the show. In yesterday’s episode, Farah Khan did Salman Khan's duties by hosting the Weekend Ka Vaar. Well, it was expected that Farah Khan would go against Priyanka Chahar, as she is Sajid Khan’s sister. Farah Khan slams Priyanka and Tina Datta for imitating Shalin in his low. Farah Khan’s statement that Priyanka turned from heroine to Vamp in the house. However, Priyanka and Bigg Bos 16 fans are trending #SHAMEONYOUFARAH for her statement about Priyanka. Well, the social media reports say that Nimrit Kaur and Shalin are the most hated contestants in the Bigg Boss 16 house.