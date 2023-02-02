Meet The Most Followed K Drama Actors

BTS, a K-pop music band has gained wide popularity across the World. Not only, BTS, but the K-dramas have also gained immense popularity throughout the world in recent years. The growth of Korean entertainment is raising rapidly, which shows that the public enjoys South Korean performances and music, resulting in a larger fan base. And here are the most popular K-drama stars, ranging from BTS V to Park Seo Joon.

1. BTS V

2. Chan Yeol

3. Cha Eun Woo

4. Lee Min Ho

5. Lee Jong uk

6. Park Seo Joon