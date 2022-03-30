Meet Malli, The Tribal Girl On Whom RRR Primarily Revolves

Tollywood movie director SS Rajamouli's pan India movie RRR primarily revolves around the Gond tribals of Adilabad, where Jr NTR goes in search of a girl named ‘Malli’ from his hamlet and he meeting Ram Charan, subsequently leading to both of them fighting against the Britishers for her release and for freedom forms the crux of the film.

RRR’s simple plot revolving around the tribal girl was presented on a grand scale and went on to be a blockbuster hit and is said to be touching the RS 500 crore mark. Now all eyes are on the young girl who played the role of Malli and how Jakkana spotted her and took her for the role.

The young artists’ name is Twinkle Sharma and she hails from Chandigarh. Twinkle is not new to the camera and has acted in several Television advertisements and also participated in the Dance India Dance reality show.

Apparently, Rajamouli spotted her in the Flipkart ad and called her for the screen test, and selected her from 160 girls who were called for the audition.

The girl had acted remarkably well as the gond tribal girl from Adilabad who is forcibly taken away by the Britishers into captivity. Her emotional scenes with Jr NTR evoked tears in the audience and she has been widely appreciated for her role.Twinkle who has won several competions is a very good dancer as well.

