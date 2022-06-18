Meet The Lady Daredevil of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

With each day passing, the stunt based Hindi reality show—Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 is making the headlines for its leaked stunt locations and photos. The contestants are seen active on their social media pages and engaging the viewers with their posts and reels. A few Instagram pages of KKK12 are posting exclusive updates from Cape Town.

We also heard that a few contestants suffered injuries in stunts, and viewers are cruious to watch the show to know which one was the hard stunt that most of the contestants got injured in. The makers of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 have officially announced that the show will premiere on July 2 at 9 pm. When it comes to the most daring Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant, netizens agree that Sriti Jha is the most fearless and daring contestant of season 12.

Sriti Jha is well known as Pragnya from the Kumkuma Bhagya serial. When people got to know that Sriti was in Khatron Ke Khiladi, everyone judged her by her personality. But few said that Sriti Jha has all the qualities to enter Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12. A section of the audience compared Sriti Jha's performance with Divyanka Tripathi in season 11. They say the way he plays the game is the same as that of Divyanka. Anyhow, the Kumkum Bhagya actress might double her popularity and show the world her other talent despite acting. If Sriti Jha continues to play the same definitely, she will bag the trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.