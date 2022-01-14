Meet The First South Indian Actor With Highest Following on Instagram

Allu Arjun is one of the most loved stars in the South Indian cinema industry. For the longest time, he has been at the top of his game in the regional South entertainment sector, and he has established his mark as an actor in every genre, from comedy to action and romance.

Not just in movies, Allu Arjun is loved by everybody even on social media platforms. Perhaps that is what helped him achieve this rare feat that no other actor has achieved.

If you are wondering what it is we are talking about, read on to find out...

The actor became the first male star to reach 15 million Instagram followers, surpassing big names like Mahesh Babu, Yash, and Prabhas. Mahesh Babu has 7.6 million followers and Prabhas has 7.7 million followers on Instagram.

Allu Arjun took to Instagram and shared his picture along with a caption, "15 M. Thank you soo much for all the love you all shower. Humbled. Gratitude Forever. And Happy Sankranthi"