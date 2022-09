Meet The First Korean Actress to Be Featured on TIME 100 NEXT

Squid Game actress Jung Ho Yeon becomes the first Korean actress to be featured on #TIME100NEXT.

On September 28, the leading US weekly magazine 'TIME' announced its annual 'TIME 100 NEXT' list for 2022, featuring model/actress Jung Ho Yeon.

'TIME 100 NEXT' selects 100 next-generation leaders in various fields such as business, entertainment, sports, politics, health, science, and activism.

Jung Ho Yeon is selected in the category of entertainment for her tremendous performance in Squid game as well as many other web series. She is also into modelling and current ambassador for many well-known brands like Louis Vuitton.

