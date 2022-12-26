Meet The First Finalist Of Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants are heading toward the grand finale this week. The contestants have six more days to impress the audience and bag the trophy. Arun Sagar and Amulya Gowda are recent contestants to get exit passes from the show. The Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers planned double elimination for 13th week. The contestants who are left in the BBK9 glasshouse for the finale battle are Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Divya Uruduga, Rupesh Rajanna, Aryavardhan Guruji, and Deepika Das. There are speculations that Bigg Boss Kannada 9 makers are planning mid-week elimination. Anyway, as per the social media analytics, Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are in the race to win the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 trophy.

We can say that Roopesh Shetty is the finalist to enter the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 finale. Roopesh Shetty is getting massive support from the viewers. Roopesh has won the audience hearts in the Bigg Boss Kannada OTT season. From day one, BBK9 started audience believed that Roopesh Shetty have high chance to win the trophy. On the other hand, Rakesh Adiga is also giving stiff competition, and his fans are not leaving any stone unturned to beat Roopesh Shetty. Let us wait and watch who will win the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 trophy. Comment below