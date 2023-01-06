Meet The First Finalist of Bigg Boss 6 Tamil

Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 is all set to culminate in a grand finale in a week's time. The contestants are giving head to head competition to each other to win the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task. The contestants' equations have changed and there are many tit-for-tats going on in the house in the Bigg Boss Tamil 6 ticket to finale task.

The contestants who are part of the ‘Ticket to Finale’ task are ADK, Amuthavanan, Azeem, Kathiravan, Nandhini, Rachitha, Shivin, and Vikraman. Even ADK is in the game, though he is the captain. The contestant who will win the ticket to the finale is the first contestant to get into the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 finale week, and also will also escape elimination until the finale.

Now, going by social media buzz, ti appears that the first finalist has been chosen. Yes. You read that right Amudhavanan has won the ticket to finale task. Ever since the ticket to finale task was assigned to Bigg Boss Tamil 6 contestants, Amudhavanan was in the first position. He is outperforming others in tasks like never before. Bigg Boss Tamil viewers are impressed with the way Amudhavanan improved his game in the ticket to finale. Amudhavana is the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss Tamil season 6 grand finale.