Meet The First Female Finalist of Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants completed ten weeks and entered the eleventh week. The contestants are managing to grab the attention of the audience with their fights and fun in the glasshouse. BBK9 viewers are discussing contestants' performances on social media. In season 9, the most trending contestants are Divya Urudaga, Roopesh Shetty, and Rakesh Adiga.The majority of Bigg Boss Kannada Season 9 viewers believe they will be among the top three finalists. As these contestants have a massive fan base outside the house, they are getting the highest voting percentage.

Divya U fans are trending and predict that she will be the first female contestant to enter the grand finale week. Divya U is working hard to win every difficult task and impress the audience. BBK viewers say that Bigg Boss Kannada makers brought Divya Uruduga season 9 for TRP rating. a section audience and Divya U haters were desperate to watch her performance in the task without Aravind KP's support. In the beginning of the show, they said Divya U would not stay long in the BBK9 glasshouse as in season 8. But it seems like their prediction may go wrong and she might end up as the second runner-up again. What is your opinion on it? Comment below.