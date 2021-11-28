Meet The First Confirmed Contestant of Bigg Boss Telugu 6

The popular TV reality show, Boss Telugu 5, is heading towards the grand finale. Shannu is the last captain of the house. Based on sources, Shannu and Siri are likely to be in the top five.

Star Maa will not eliminate Siri because of her relationship with Shannu and even for the sake of TRPs.

It is known that in Saturday's family round, the show makers gave a surprise to Siri by bringing Shrihan into the BB house. After the family round, netizens were happy for Shrihan as he put an end to all the rumours about Shannu and Siri. He thanked VJ Sunny for taking a stand for Siri.

The family reunion episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 5 seems to have given much boost to the contestants.

On the other hand, Shrihan won the netizens' hearts with the way he spoke about his girlfriend. He made it clear that he understands his girlfriend like none other.

Also Read: BBT5: Sunny Takes Shannu's Side in Siri Rumour

Netizens are commenting on social media platforms saying they want to see Shrihan in the Bigg Boss House in the next season. If Star Maa considers their request, Shrihan will be the first confirmed contestant of the Bigg Boss Telugu 6 Season.