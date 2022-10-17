Meet The First Captain of Bigg Boss Tamil Season 6

Bigg Boss Tamil 6: Seasoned Kollywood actor Kamal Haasan has proved his mettle on the small screen too. He has been hailed as a successful TV host, thanks to the reality show, Bigg Boss Tamil, which has been hosting over the last few seasons.

For the unversed, Kamal has been hosting the popular controversial reality show Bigg Boss Tamil for the past several years now. The new season Bigg Boss Tamil 6 went on air last week.

The show's TRPs ratings have picked up and contestants are settling down in the house. Currently, the captaincy task is underway in Bigg Boss Tamil 6. If you are waiting to know who will be the first captain of the Bigg Boss Tamil house, you have landed on the right page.

The first captain of the house, we hear is none other than GP Muthu, who is all set to rule Bigg Boss Tamil 6 as the captain. The captaincy episode will be aired tonight. Don't miss it.

