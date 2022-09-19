Meet The Finalists of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 has reached its grand finale with the top six contestants who won the semi-final stunts. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale is all set to air on September 24th and 25th at 9.30 pm on Colors TV. Tushar is the first contestant to enter the Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12 by winning Ticket To Finale task. The contestants who won Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 semi-final stunts and entered the finale round are Tushar Kalia, Faisal Shaikh, Jannata Zubair, Rubina Dilaik, Kanika Mann, and Mohit. Nishanth Bhat was the recent contestant to get an exit pass from Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12, Rohit announced that Nishanth's elimination was due to a health issue.

Meanwhile, the top 4 contestants of the week are Rubina, Faisal, and Jannat. It is known that there are many rumours on social media that the top five contestants who will take part in the Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12 finale are Faisal, Mohit, Tushar, Jannat and Rubina. It seems like rumours might be true that these five contestants will compete against each other in the grand finale race of Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 12. However, KKK12 viewers believe that Faisal will bag the trophy and Mohit or Tushar will get runner-up of the show. So let us wait and watch who will be the winner and runner up of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 12.

