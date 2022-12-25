Meet The Finalists of Bigg Boss Kannada 9

Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 contestants have one week more to prove themselves to the audience to grab the trophy. The contestants are giving their best to impress the audience and be in the top position. Arun Sagar and Amulya Gowda are out of the Bigg Boss Kannada season 9 house. Yes, the makers planned double elimination for 13th-week elimination. The contestants who are left for the finale are Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Deepika Das, Divya Uruduga, Rupesh Rajanna, and Aryavardhan. As per the sources and social media reports, Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are topping the poll. As we mentioned earlier, Roopesh Shetty and Rakesh Adiga are highly predicted to be the winner and runner-up of the show. Equally, Divya U is giving Rakesh Adiga stiff competition. Divya U fans are not stepping back to root for her and are working 24/7 on social media to keep her in the top position.

So we can say that Bigg Boss Kannada 9 finalists are Roopesh Shetty, Rakesh Adiga, Divya U, and Deepika Das. The fifth position has yet to be decided by BBK9 viewers, who are still torn between Rupesh Rajanna and Aryavardhan. Meanwhile, there is talk of a midweek elimination, so viewers are expecting either Aryavardhan or Rupesh Rajanna to go. Let us wait and see what the Bigg Boss Kannada 9 producers have in store for us.