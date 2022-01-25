Meet The Finalists of Bigg Boss 15

Bigg Boss Hindi 15 is heading towards a grand finale. The contestants in the house are literally having a war not to mention the drama to bag the Bigg Boss 15 trophy.

Rakhi Sawant, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Rashami Desai, Abhijit Bichukale, Deveoleena Bhattacharjee, Shamita Shetty, Nishant Bhat, and Pratik Sehajpal are the contestants left in the house for Bigg Boss Hindi grand finale battle.

In the recent weekend ke Vaar episode, contestants had a huge argument over which contestant used which contestant for their game. Most of the contestants pointed to Tejasswi and Karan Kundrra.

Later, Tejasswi, Pratik got into a heated argument when they pointed out that Shamita used Nishant Bhat for her game. They claim that Shamita is nothing without Nishant Bhat.

Anyway, the top three contestants who are predicted to enter the Bigg Boss 15 grand finale are Pratik, Karan Kundrra, and Tejasswi. These three are topping the voting poll with the highest number of votes. The other contestants who have chances to enter the finals are Shamita Shetty and Rakhi Sawant. The nominated contestants for this week's elimination are Devoleena, Rashami Desai, and Abhijeet. Rumor has it that Abhijeet got an exit pass from the Bigg Boss 15 house and a section of the audience say that Rashami Desai was evicted. Let us wait and watch who will get the red card this week in tonight's episode.