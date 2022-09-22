Meet The Female Contestants Who Ruled Khatron Ke Khiladi 12

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 has reached its grand finale. The grand finale event was wrapped up on Monday and there are many rumours doing the rounds about the winner of Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 following the event. Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants who participated in the show are Faisal Shaikh, Erika Packard, Aneri Vajani, Shivangi Joshi, Chetna Pande, Sriti Jha, Pratik Sehajpal, Nishant Bhat, Rajiv Adatia, Tushar Kalia, Rubina Dilaik, Mohit Malik, Kanika Mann, and Jannat Zubair Rahmani.

In season 12, female contestants gave stiff competition to male contestants with their outstanding performances. Sriti Jha wowed the contestants and audience with her daring performance. Viewers named Sriti as the Daredevil of season 12. Rubina, as usual, impressed the KKK12 viewers with her confidence while performing stunts. Shivangi Joshi, who is known to play a bahu in TV serial, showed her other side in Khatron Ke Khiladi 12. It is worth mentioning here that Shivangi did not give up any stunt, no matter how challenging it was. Though Shivangi got electric shocks, she continued to do the stunt, and she was eliminated due to her health issues. Jannat Zubair managed to enter the Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 finale. and gave her best in the stunts and overcame her fears.

Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants who entered the grand finale round are Faisal Shaikh, Jannat Zubair Rahmani, Kanika Mann, Mohit Malik, Rubina Dilaik, and Tushar Kalia. After Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand final shoot, there was speculation that Tushar bagged the trophy and Faisal is first runner up of the show, while Mohit is second the runner-up of the show. However, viewers should wait for an official announcement on Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 grand finale launch. The season 12 grand finale of Kharon Ke Khiladi will air on Colors TV on September 24 and 25 at 9.30pm. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.