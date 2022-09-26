Meet The Female Celebrities Who Will Take Part in Bigg Boss 16

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss 16 is all set to go air on October 1st at 6pm. Bigg Boss 16 makers are busy finalising contestants and shooting the second promo. There are many speculations happening on social media about the BB16 contestants list. The top celebrities' names are there on the rumoured contestants list to enter the Bigg Boss Season 16. Earlier, Divyanka Tripathi and Surbhi Jyoti clarified that they are not entering Bigg Boss 16. Salman Khan stated in the first Bigg Boss 16 promo that Bigg Boss 16 will be different from previous seasons as it has completed 15 seasons. As per the sources, Bigg Boss 16 makers are planning something big to thrill the audience. The season 16 theme might be beyond viewers' expectations, and BB16 house is under renovation. On the other hand, netizens are loading Colors TV Twitter with messages over the contestants' list.

The female celebrities who are predicted to enter the Bigg Boss 16 house are Miss India runner up Manya Singh, Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestants Kanika Mann and Jannat Zubair, Sreejita De, Sumbul Touqeer Khan, Prakruti Mishra, and Madirakshi Mundle. Social media influencer Urfi Javed is also making news for entering the controversial show. Let us wait and watch what the Bigg Boss 16 makers are planning to grab the audience attentions. Follow Sakshi Post for more updates.