K-Pop idols are the most loved celebrities not just in the K-pop industry, but also throughout the world.

Here are a few K-pop idols who are tagged as cute for their looks.

Soobin of TXT

I.N of Stray Kids

Jeonghan

Jungkook of BTS

Baekhyun

Jaemin of NCT

Sunoo

Joohoney

Jackson

Also Read: BLACKPINK Rose Beauty Secrets Revealed