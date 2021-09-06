Meet The Crying Babies Of Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5

The promo of the first episode of the Bigg Boss Telugu Season 5 has been out. OMG! If you look at it, the promo is quite interesting, and decoding this, the episode is likely to grab all the attention. Here is the promo, just give a look at it.

The Journey has begun...First nominations will be a roller coaster ride for sure!#BiggBossTelugu5 today at 10 PM on #StarMaa pic.twitter.com/GLDfikX4nC — starmaa (@StarMaa) September 6, 2021

The process of nomination started today. In the promo, one could see all the contestants and they will throw a black coloured bag with the photo of the contestant into a truck. Lobo first picks the bag of Shanmukh Jaswanth and leaves him saying that he is a kid. Then he picks Ravi's name.

Now, Ravi picks the name of Natraj saying that he is very strict. For this Natraj master replied that he will not act in the show, he will be like that only. VJ Sunny said that after coming to Bigg Boss, everyone will have their own army. In the end, there was an argument between Jessie and Viswa. In the video, one could see Jessie and Hamida crying... So, it looks like these two contestants are likely to be the crying babies of this season. Let us not decode much but wait for the full episode.