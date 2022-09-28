Meet The Confirmed Contestant for Bigg Boss 16

Salman Khan's Bigg Boss season 16 grand launch shooting has begun. The videos of Salman Khan introducing Bigg Boss 16 contestants is doing the rounds on social media platforms. Host Salman Khan has unveiled the first few contestants of the show. Gautam Vig, Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia, Abdu Rozik, and Sumbul Touqeer have completed their stage performance and entered the Bigg Boss Season 16 glasshouse. The other contestants who are on the confirmed list are Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary, Sajid Khan, Shalin Bhanot, Sreejita De, and Tina Dutta. Hindi Bigg Boss makers are planning something new and different for season 16 has Bigg Boss completed 15 seasons successfully. The tagline for Bigg Boss 16 is "Game badlega kyunki Bigg Boss khud khelega". The tagline hints that for season 16, Bigg Boss will play the game with contestants. This sounds thrilling to the audience, and they can't wait to watch the show.

Bigg Boss 16 is scheduled to premiere on October 1 at 9.30 p.m. There will be two episodes of the Bigg Boss 16 grand launch, which will be on Saturday and Sunday. There are many rumours about Bigg Boss 16 contestants and the news rules which viewers are going to witness soon. Hindi Bigg Boss never steps back in giving controversial content to the audience. The show is always in the headlines for its ugly fights and arguments from seasons 1 to 15. We can say that BB viewers are going to experience a totally new concept of Bigg Boss for season 16.

