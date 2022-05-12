Meet Bigg Boss Non Stop Finalist

Nagarjuna's Bigg Boss Telugu OTT has been making the headlines for controversial reasons ever since its premiere in February this year. The Bigg Boss OTT Telugu audience and contestants went through an emotional roller coaster over the past few weeks. The contestants are entertaining the viewers with their performances and game strategy. Bindu Madhavi and Akhil are leading the polls. Most of the audience are gueesing that Bindu Madhavi might be the first female winner of the Bigg Boss Telugu show.

Akhil and Bindu are having a tough competition between them. Even with Bigg Boss Non-Stop, viewers are enjoying the show like never before. But it is worth mentioning here that Bigg Boss Non Stop is not getting as much hype as the Bigg Boss Telugu television show. The reason might be that the show is airing on OTT platforms which everyone has access to. In any case, we must accept that Bigg Boss Non-Stop has good content without a love track.

After months of twists and turns, shocking evictions, and massive fights in the house of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, the show has finally reached its final stage. The much awaited Bigg Boss Non Stop grand finale is scheduled for this weekend. Bigg Boss OTT Telugu lovers are betting big time on who deserves to lift the coveted trophy. Anyway, netizens are having huge deebates on social media platforms. Do you want to know who will be the top five contestants to be entering the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT grand finale episode? Then check this out.

As per predictions— Akhil, Bindu Madhavi, Shiva, Ariyana, and Baba Bhaskar are likely to enter the finale battle to bag the Bigg Boss Non Stop trophy. What is your opinion on this?