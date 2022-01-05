Meet Another Confirmed Contestant For Bigg Boss Telugu OTT

Bigg Boss Telugu OTT has been making the headlines ever since Nagarjuna announced the Telugu too was going to start the format. Buzz has it that Bigg Boss Telugu OTT will be aired in the middle of March or end of February. Nagarjuna confirmed that he would be hosting the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT. Anyway, the concept of Bigg Boss Telugu OTT will be different from the Bigg Boss Telugu show.

The Bigg Boss Telugu OTT will only air on the OTT platform, Hotstar. Only Hotstar subscribers will be able to watch it live, and for non-subscribers, there will be a one-hour episode on OTT. No Bigg Boss Telugu OTT episodes will be aired on Star Maa or other channels. In the Hindi Bigg Boss OTT, the concept was 'Stay Connected'. The male and female contestants should be connected after entering the house and should play the tasks as a pair. And the last top five will be seen in the upcoming season of the Bigg Boss show, which will air on TV.

We have to wait and watch if the Telugu Bigg Boss OTT makers will follow the same rules as the Hindi Bigg Boss OTT or change them. Hindi Bigg Boss OTT was hosted by Karan Johar, but in Telugu, there is no change in host. Coming to the contestants who will be entering Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, Many top small screen celebrity names are doing the rounds. But they are not confirmed.

Top Youtuber Warangal Vandhana, who became the talk of the town with her Inter Hostel Life series, is getting into the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT, as per the buzz. Now, there is also a rumor doing the rounds that Bigg Boss Telugu OTT makers have appreached Warangal Vandhana to sign a deal. Do you want Warangal Vandhana to enter the Bigg Boss Telugu OTT house? Let us know.

