Meet Abdu Rozik's Latest Friend in Bigg Boss 16 House

Shalin Bhanot, one of the most talked about contestants in Bigg Boss 16, is a man of many words and you'll usually catch a glimpse of him baring his heart with some candid conversations. In unseen footage where the actor seems to be engrossed in a deep conversation with co-contestant Abdu Rozik, Shalin spoke about his near-death experience a couple of years ago, when he was travelling in the Gulf country of Oman.

Though it did take him a while to explain the story to Abdu who seemed to struggle with understanding but they eventually got there. From the excerpts of the chat, Shalin shared that while he was on a vacation and hopped on a cruise to party with 50 other people, the ship halted right in the middle of the sea. Along with several other enthusiasts, Shalin also took a dive into the wide sea.

Though a good swimmer, Shalin began to feel he was drowning and being pulled below and was gasping for breath as he tried to remain afloat on the surface. He said there came a time where he thought his death was certain and just then a rescue boat came by and got him out of the deep waters.

Courtesy: FPJ