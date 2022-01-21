Meet 87-Year-Old Japanese Woman Sumirock World's Oldest Professional Club DJ

Meet 87-Year-Old Japanese Woman Sumiko Iwamura (a.k.a. DJ Sumirock) ,who runs her own restaurant, but at night transforms into a DJ dressed to the hilt with goggles, headphones as she spins the turntable, and sets the mood to the dance floor at the pub.

Leading a double life, Sumiko Iwamura was also awarded the Guinness World Records title for the oldest professional club DJ at the ripe old age of 83 years and 118 days in 2018. She holds a regular gig at Shinjuku's Decabar Z, but she also travels to clubhouses across the globe, including Paris and New Zealand.

As per reports in the Guinness World Records.com, Sumirock's interest in DJing sparked when her friend Adrien suggested she should give it a go. Thinking it would be fun, she started attending a DJ school at the age of 77! Six years later she works in her kitchen...and manages to work as a DJ at night, once or twice a month.

What's her favorite? Sumirock's particular favorite is techno, and she mixes in rock, jazz and even some anime soundtracks. However, the tracks she chooses can vary considerably depending on her mood.

Sumirock was born on 27 January 1935. Her father opened a restaurant shortly after she graduated high school, and she was recruited to help run it and continues to do so even now. She is modest about her achievement and the Guinness World Records title,and her word of advice to those struggling- "Chances are there every day. Don't give up, and always try something."

Sumirock was featured in 'Midnight Asia: Eat – Dance – Dream’, a travel docuseries depicting the nightlife of different Cities around East Asia, directed by Joe Evans.

