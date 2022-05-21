Meet 50 Women Honoured as Hungama Game Changers 2022
Mumbai: Hungama Digital, India’s leading digital entertainment company, announces the honourees of its initiative, Hungama Game Changers - 2022. A total of 50 professionals from the industries of music, video, and gaming were honoured as Game Changers. With a goal to encourage diversity and more women in executive, creative, behind-the-scenes, and leadership roles in entertainment, Game Changers amplifies change-makers and future role models for young women.
The achievers for 2022 were chosen by a multi-faceted advisory panel through multiple rounds of selection. The panel included Megha Tata - Managing Director, Discovery Communications India, Kanan Rai - Ex Business Head, Google Play, Preeta Sukhtankar - Founder, The Label Life, Nirmika Singh - Poet, Journalist and Music curator, Merlin D'souza - Music Director, Arranger, Composer, Ashvini Yardi - Hindi Film Producer, Raunaq Roy – Vice President, Hungama Digital Media and Soumini Sridhara Paul – Senior Vice President, Hungama Digital Media.
Speaking on the winners Neeraj Roy, MD said, “Our selection of game-changers are women who are breaking the glass ceiling, or should we say glass screens in the case of entertainment. From telling effective narratives, to creating engaging music, and gaming innovations, they are building legacies for the generations to come. The time couldn’t be more perfect to fuel ‘aspirations without limitations’, and an opportunity for women to take their rightful place in the seemingly male-dominated clubs. I congratulate every single one of these 50 very deserving women and wish them more power!”
The illustrious group of winners includes:
- Aabha Hanjura, Founder of the folk band Sufistication
- Amrita Mahal, Production Designer
- Ananya Birla, Songwriter & Entrepreneur
- Ankkita Chauhan | Ankkita C, eSport Player
- Annette Philip, Founder of Berklee India Exchange
- Anushka Sen, Digital creator/Actress
- Anvita Dutt, Writer
- Aparna Purohit, Amazon Prime Video India, Head of Original
- Christelle D’cruz, Co-Founder / Engineer (Super Gaming)
- Chum Darang, Actress
- Dar Gai, Intimacy Co-ordinator
- Deane Sequeira, Rapper, Songwriter, Recording Artist & Composer
- Dolly Rateshwar, Co-Founder – The Dharavi Dream Project
- Gazal Dhaliwal, Screenwriter
- Hanita Bhambri, Singer – Songwriter
- Harshdeep Kaur, Playback Singer
- Hiral Viradia, Recording Engineer/ Musician
- Jannat Zubair, Digital creator/Actress
- Jyoti Deshpande, CEO, Viacom18
- Kaashvi Hiranandani | Kaash Plays, eSport Player
- Kamakshi Khanna, Singer – Songwriter
- Kausar Munir, Lyricist & Screen Writer
- Keerti Singh, Co-founder/VP Growth & Monetization (Hitwicket)
- Komal Sharma Iyer, Creative Head (Miko)
- Krutika| Krutika Plays, eSport Player
- Kusha Kapila, Digital Creator / Actress
- Manojna Yeluri, Founder & Consultant
- Mariam Dholkawala, Gamification and Game Based Learning Head (Tata Consultancy Services)
- Meghna Gulzar, Film Director
- Neha Kakkar, Singer – Songwriter
- Nirali Kartik, Vocalist
- Payal Dev, Composer | Playback Singer
- Payal Dhare, eSport Player
- Prajakta Koli, Digital creator/Actress
- Prakriti Kakar, Singer
- Priya Saraiya, Lyricist/Playback Singer
- Rashi Chandra, Art Head (Godspeed Games)
- Salone Sehgal, Co-founder (Lumiki Fund)
- Saloni Kandalgaonkar | Mili Kya Mile, eSport Player
- Saumya Iyer, Game Producer (Zynga)
- Shagufta Iqbal | XYAA
- Shefali Shah, Actress
- Shruti Ghosh, Co-Founder (Nodding Head Games)
- Shruti Verma, Regional Marketing Director (Epic Games)
- Shweta Tripathi, Actress
- Sona Mohapatra, Singer, Songwriter & Music Composer
- Sukriti Kakar, Singer
- Sunidhi Chauhan, Singer
- Sunitha Thapa Magar | Sooneeta Gaming
- Tess Joseph, Casting director