Meet 50 Women Honoured as Hungama Game Changers 2022

Mumbai: Hungama Digital, India’s leading digital entertainment company, announces the honourees of its initiative, Hungama Game Changers - 2022. A total of 50 professionals from the industries of music, video, and gaming were honoured as Game Changers. With a goal to encourage diversity and more women in executive, creative, behind-the-scenes, and leadership roles in entertainment, Game Changers amplifies change-makers and future role models for young women.

The achievers for 2022 were chosen by a multi-faceted advisory panel through multiple rounds of selection. The panel included Megha Tata - Managing Director, Discovery Communications India, Kanan Rai - Ex Business Head, Google Play, Preeta Sukhtankar - Founder, The Label Life, Nirmika Singh - Poet, Journalist and Music curator, Merlin D'souza - Music Director, Arranger, Composer, Ashvini Yardi - Hindi Film Producer, Raunaq Roy – Vice President, Hungama Digital Media and Soumini Sridhara Paul – Senior Vice President, Hungama Digital Media.

Speaking on the winners Neeraj Roy, MD said, “Our selection of game-changers are women who are breaking the glass ceiling, or should we say glass screens in the case of entertainment. From telling effective narratives, to creating engaging music, and gaming innovations, they are building legacies for the generations to come. The time couldn’t be more perfect to fuel ‘aspirations without limitations’, and an opportunity for women to take their rightful place in the seemingly male-dominated clubs. I congratulate every single one of these 50 very deserving women and wish them more power!”

The illustrious group of winners includes: