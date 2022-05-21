Meet 50 Women Honoured as Hungama Game Changers 2022

May 21, 2022, 15:31 IST

Mumbai:  Hungama Digital, India’s leading digital entertainment company, announces the honourees of its initiative, Hungama Game Changers - 2022. A total of 50 professionals from the industries of music, video, and gaming were honoured as Game Changers. With a goal to encourage diversity and more women in executive, creative, behind-the-scenes, and leadership roles in entertainment, Game Changers amplifies change-makers and future role models for young women.  

The achievers for 2022 were chosen by a multi-faceted advisory panel through multiple rounds of selection. The panel included Megha Tata - Managing Director, Discovery Communications India, Kanan Rai - Ex Business Head, Google Play, Preeta Sukhtankar - Founder, The Label Life, Nirmika Singh - Poet, Journalist and Music curator, Merlin D'souza - Music Director, Arranger, Composer, Ashvini Yardi - Hindi Film Producer, Raunaq Roy – Vice President, Hungama Digital Media and Soumini Sridhara Paul – Senior Vice President, Hungama Digital Media. 

Speaking on the winners Neeraj Roy, MD said, “Our selection of game-changers are women who are breaking the glass ceiling, or should we say glass screens in the case of entertainment. From telling effective narratives, to creating engaging music, and gaming innovations, they are building legacies for the generations to come. The time couldn’t be more perfect to fuel ‘aspirations without limitations’, and an opportunity for women to take their rightful place in the seemingly male-dominated clubs. I congratulate every single one of these 50 very deserving women and wish them more power!”

The illustrious group of winners includes: 

  1. Aabha Hanjura, Founder of the folk band Sufistication
  2. Amrita Mahal, Production Designer
  3. Ananya Birla, Songwriter & Entrepreneur
  4. Ankkita Chauhan | Ankkita C, eSport Player
  5. Annette Philip, Founder of Berklee India Exchange
  6. Anushka Sen, Digital creator/Actress
  7. Anvita Dutt, Writer
  8. Aparna Purohit, Amazon Prime Video India, Head of Original
  9. Christelle D’cruz, Co-Founder / Engineer (Super Gaming)
  10. Chum Darang, Actress
  11. Dar Gai, Intimacy Co-ordinator
  12. Deane Sequeira, Rapper, Songwriter, Recording Artist & Composer
  13. Dolly Rateshwar, Co-Founder – The Dharavi Dream Project
  14. Gazal Dhaliwal, Screenwriter
  15. Hanita Bhambri, Singer – Songwriter
  16. Harshdeep Kaur, Playback Singer
  17. Hiral Viradia, Recording Engineer/ Musician
  18. Jannat Zubair, Digital creator/Actress
  19. Jyoti Deshpande, CEO, Viacom18
  20. Kaashvi Hiranandani | Kaash Plays, eSport Player
  21. Kamakshi Khanna, Singer – Songwriter
  22. Kausar Munir, Lyricist & Screen Writer
  23. Keerti Singh, Co-founder/VP Growth & Monetization (Hitwicket)
  24. Komal Sharma Iyer, Creative Head (Miko)
  25. Krutika| Krutika Plays, eSport Player
  26. Kusha Kapila, Digital Creator / Actress
  27. Manojna Yeluri, Founder & Consultant
  28. Mariam Dholkawala, Gamification and Game Based Learning Head (Tata Consultancy Services)
  29. Meghna Gulzar, Film Director
  30. Neha Kakkar, Singer – Songwriter
  31. Nirali Kartik, Vocalist
  32. Payal Dev, Composer | Playback Singer
  33. Payal Dhare, eSport Player
  34. Prajakta Koli, Digital creator/Actress
  35. Prakriti Kakar, Singer
  36. Priya Saraiya, Lyricist/Playback Singer
  37. Rashi Chandra, Art Head (Godspeed Games)
  38. Salone Sehgal, Co-founder (Lumiki Fund)
  39. Saloni Kandalgaonkar | Mili Kya Mile, eSport Player
  40. Saumya Iyer, Game Producer (Zynga)
  41. Shagufta Iqbal | XYAA
  42. Shefali Shah, Actress
  43. Shruti Ghosh, Co-Founder (Nodding Head Games)
  44. Shruti Verma, Regional Marketing Director (Epic Games)
  45. Shweta Tripathi, Actress
  46. Sona Mohapatra, Singer, Songwriter & Music Composer
  47. Sukriti Kakar, Singer
  48. Sunidhi Chauhan, Singer
  49. Sunitha Thapa Magar | Sooneeta Gaming
  50. Tess Joseph, Casting director


