MC Stan, Shiv Thakare Runners Up, Who Won Bigg Boss 16?

Bigg Boss 16 grand finale is approaching in three days. The contestants and viewers are excited about the show's winner and runner-up. Priyanka Chahar and Shiv Thakare are in talks about winning the show. Well, the unofficial Bigg Boss 16 voting results say that Shiv Thakare and MC Stan may end up as first and second runner-ups. Priyanka fans are giving stiff competition to Shiv and MC Stan fans and keeping her in the first position. So, the viewers guess that Priyanka Chahar will bag the Bigg Boss 16 trophy. Anyway, these three contestants have been predicted since the show began. And they were also in the top three positions with the highest voting percentage in the weekly nominations poll.

Priyanka, Shiv, and MC Stan performed well in the tasks and impressed the audience with their behaviour. They emerged as the strongest contestants in the BB16 house. Shiv and MC Stan formed a strong bond in the house but always kept their personal bonding aside in the tasks. Anyway, these three contestants doubled their popularity outside the BB16 house.