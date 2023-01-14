Matti Kusthi Actress Gives Clarity On Her Relationship Rumours With Arjun Das

Aishwarya Lekshmi has gained huge fandom in Telugu States with her recent films Matti Kusthi, PS1 and Ammu web series. Aishwarya Lekshmi is a top actress in Malayalam and Tamil. Now the actress is in the headline for dating rumours with top actor. Yes, we are talking about Aishwarya Lekshmi pic with Arjun Das which doing round on the social media that these actors are dating each other. So, Aishwarya Lekshmi took her Instagram to clarify about her relationship with Arjun Das. She posted ""Hey guys about my last post. Didn’t expect it to blow up as much. We happened to meet, click a picture & I just posted it there is nothing brewing here. We are friends. To all Arjun Das fans who have been messaging me since yesterday. Be rest assured. He is alllllll yours."