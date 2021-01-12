Vijay's Master Movie Leaked Online Before Release?

The most awaited movie, 'Master' is all set to hit the theatres on January 13th. Fans have been eagerly waiting for Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi starrer Master, but two days before its release, a few scenes from the flick have been leaked online.

Lokesh Kanagaraj, the director of the movie took to his Twitter on Monday night and tweeted as, “Dear all, it’s been a 1.5 year long struggle to bring Master to u. All we have is hope that you’ll enjoy it in theatres. If u come across leaked clips from the movie, please don’t share it. Thank u all. Love u all. One more day and #Master is all yours.” Here is the tweet.

XB Film Creators shared a post which read, “Team #Master requests you all not to forward/share any leaked content and if you come across anything of these sorts, please share it with us at report@blockxpiracy.com.”

Karthik Subbaraj tweeted that, “It’s hardwork of hundreds of people… Please don’t encourage piracy…. Don’t worry @Dir_Lokesh brother… #Master will cross this hurdle too and be a Blockbuster."

Vijay is the lead actor in the movie whereas Vijay Sethupathi will be seen as antagonist. Malavika Mohanan is the female lead in the movie. Shanthnu Bhagyaraj, Andrea Jeremiah, Gauri Kishan and Arjun Das are playing prominent roles in the flick. The movie was supposed to hit the theatres in summer 2020 but due to coronavirus pandemic, the release date has been postponed.

The hashtags #Masterleaked and #WeStandWithMaster are trending on Twitter. See how netizens are reacting on the master leaked issue.

