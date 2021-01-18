Master Tops Global Box Office Collections, Vijay Movie In US Top 10

Fans of Thalapathy might be on cloudnine with the release of their darling's movie, Master. Lokesh Kangaraj directed Master and the action thriller won the hearts of the filmy lovers. Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi acted in the lead roles. Malavika Mohanan, Arjun Das, Andrea Jeremiah and Shanthanu Bhagyaraj acted in the prominent roles.

Earlier, Master was supposed to hit the theatres on 9th April 2020 but postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Later, the film was released in theatres on 13 January 2021. Anirudh Ravichander scored music for the film. According to the reports, Master is the Tamil movie dominating at the Global box office.

Master is the first top star's movie to hit the theatres ever since the pandemic has started. The makers of the movie have pinned high hopes on the film and we think that they might have been so happy with the result. The movie is earning good in countries like UAE, Australia, Singapore and New Zealand and the US.

Siddarth Srinivas tweeted that, "A Tamil film dominating at the GLOBAL box office bagging the #1 spot is a rarity, and what better a time to be alive for the #Master. #ThalapathyVijay's rule at the box office continues on a bigger scale this time, going from strength to strength!" Here is the tweet.

Kaushik LM wrote on his micro-blogging site, "#ThalapathyVijay's #Master - The Global No.1 film in terms of total gross collections in the past 5 days (extended opening weekend) since its release. A moment of pride for Indian Cinema. The Post-Covid Boxoffice Smasher! STUPENDOUS! #MasterTheGlobalTopper." Look at the tweet here.

