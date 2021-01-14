Master Producer Xavier Britto In Legal Trouble For Violating Copyright Laws During Audio Launch

Master Producer Xavier Britto In Legal Trouble For Violating Copyright LawsDuring Audio LaunchKollywood Actor Vijay starrer movie ' Master' has been facing hurdles right from the beginning of its production phase. After going through many obstacles, the movie succeeded hitting the screens besides getting a grand opening.

Fans and celebrities of the industry watched this movie on the first day first show and have shared their happiness. Amidst this joy, producers are now facing legal troubles after the Madras High Court asked the police to register a case against Producer Xavier Bitto in connection with the violation of copyright rule during the audio release of the film. The court has directed to file a case against the producer, which has shocked the team.

During the audio release program in March 2020, some songs of Vijay's movies were used. A private organization had filed a case stating that these songs were used without permission. Based on this case the court has directed to file an FIR against the Producer. Tamil Nadu government had permitted cent per cent occupancy in theatres for this movie however later after the central government objected to this TamilNadu government allowed only fifty percent occupancy.

South Indian actress Keerthi Suresh who watched this movie early in the morning has showered high praises on social media. "I am unable to express my happiness after returning to theatres after a long hiatus. Nothing Better than this cinema. This is really a master cinema' she tweeted.

However the movie is getting mixed opinions on social media but the fans are praising the performances of Vijay and Vijay Sethupathi.

But that hasn't stopped Vijay's fans from heading to the theatres to watch this movie and they are not worried about the Coronavirus either.

Directed by Lokesh Kanakarajm, the movie features Vijay,Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohan, Andrea, Gowri Kishan, Arjun Das, Shantanu Bhagyarajin the star cast. Anirudh Ravichandran has scored music for this movie.