Master Joins 100 Crore Club In 3 Days: Check Thalapathy Vijay's Highest Grossers

Did you know this? Vijay's Master which was released Wednesday on January 13 raked in substantial moolah at the box office. It is a known fact that Master was released in more than 500 screens across the globe. The film is doing phenomenal business at the box office and managed to break records set by other films. Vijay's Master is loved by the audiences and appreciated by the critics. Testimony for that is the film has entered into prestigious clubs, including the 100 Cr club in just three years days of its release.

#Master storms past 100 CR WW gross after just 3 days in running🔥🔥 Just #ThalapathyVijay things! * release affected in key overseas markets, 50% occupancy cap in key domestic markets FURIOUS! #Master100CRin3days #100CRMaster #MasterPongal — Kaushik LM (@LMKMovieManiac) January 16, 2021

The film went to become the highest grosser of this year. And the other movies of Vijay are Pokkiri, Namban, Thuppakki, Kaththi and a few also became the highest grosser in his career.

Produced by Xavier Britto, Master features Vijay, Vijay Sethupathi, Malavika Mohanan, Andrea Jeremiah, Arjun Das and others in pivotal roles. The film has music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.