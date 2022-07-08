Massy Promo of Anjali’s Special Song Ra Ra Reddy! I’m Ready Macherla Niyojakavargam Out

The massy promo of special song Ra Ra Reddy… I’m Ready! From Nithiin’s mass and action entertainer Macherla Niyojakavargam has been out. Mahati Swara Sagar who is known for his melodious compositions has scored an oora mass track with lively beats.

Both Nithiin and Anjali took the song to another level with their graceful dance moves. Anjali also oozed oomph in the song. The end portion of the promo shows an intense action block at a carnival. We can see Nithiin’s remarkable transformation. Lyrical video of the song will be dropped on July 9th.

Macherla Mass Music Jathara will take place on July 9th at NTR Municipal School Ground in Srikakulam and the event begins from 5 PM. The song will be launched during the event.

Krithi Shetty and Catherine Tresa are the heroines in the film being directed by MS Raja Shekhar Reddy. Sudhakar Reddy and Nikitha Reddy are producing the movie on Sreshth Movies banner. Rajkumar Akella presents the movie.

Macherla Niyojakavargam is scheduled for its worldwide theatrical release on August 12th.