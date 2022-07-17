Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja’s Ramarao On Duty Theatrical Trailer Unleashed

If you are looking for a different and unique film for Mass Maharaja Ravi Teja, Ramarao On Duty will definitely please you, as well as the fans, masses and normal audience. The film will arrive in theatres in less than couple of weeks and the makers came up with theatrical trailer.

The film’s teaser showed the action side of the movie, wherein the trailer divulges its plotline. When many people go missing from different villages, Ravi Teja who is the Tahasildar of the region takes up the case. Curiously, all of them are poor with no background and police too takes it lightly. The rest of the story is about how the Government officer fights as Ramarao to crack the case in all odd situations with obstacles from the other end.

The trailer shows all the aspects of the movie. It has a solid story, gripping narration with strong characters, family emotions, romance etc. Ravi Teja showed different variations as a duty-minded government officer, a family man, romantic guy, good human being etc. He excelled in all the roles.

Director Sarath Mandava makes good impression on his debut. The story actually takes place in 1995. He dealt the challenging subject quite convincingly. Action sequences are also designed appealingly.

Sathyan Sooryan ISC’s camera work is laudable, wherein Sam CS makes the narrative engaging with his intense BGM. Production design is also above in standard. The trailer has definitely set the bar high on the movie.

Divyansha Kaushik and Rajisha Vijayan played the heroines, while Venu Thottempudi will be seen in a vital role in the movie produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas and RT Teamworks.

Praveen KL is the editor of the movie slated for release on July 29th.

Cast: Ravi Teja, Divyasha Kaushik, Rajisha Vijayan, Venu Thottempudi, Nasser, Sr Naresh, Pavitra Lokesh, ‘Sarpatta’ John Vijay, Chaitanya Krishna, Tanikella Bharani, Rahul Rama Krishna, Eerojullo Sree, Madhu Sudan Rao, Surekha Vani and more.

Technical Crew:

Story, Screenplay, Dialogues & Direction: Sarath Mandava

Producer: Sudhakar Cherukuri

Banner: SLV Cinemas LLP, RT Teamworks

Music Director: Sam CS

DOP: Sathyan Sooryan ISC

Editor: Praveen KL

Art Director: Sahi Suresh

PRO: Vamsi-Shekar