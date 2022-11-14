'Masooda' is Spooky: Pan-India Star Vijay Deverakonda

"What a great trailer. Intriguing. Well made. Congratulations to the whole team, my complete support and love to you all. Special shout out to Rahul Yadav Nakka for backing new stories and talent! May all your dreams come true," tweeted Pan-India star Vijay Deverakonda, reacting to the trailer of 'Masooda'. As promised earlier, he is supporting the movie's passionate team.

The actor has spent quality time interacting with Team 'Masooda'. He used the occasion to know more about the film's subject and the team's journey. The 'Arjun Reddy' star expressed his interest to catch the movie at the earliest.

'Masooda' has been made by Swadharm Entertainment, which is known for 'Malli Raava' and 'Agent Sai Srinivas Athreya'. For producer Rahul Yadav Nakka, this is his third film.

The horror-drama introduces director Sai Kiran to the film industry. The film is gearing up for a grand release on November 18 after completing all formalities. This is going to be a worldwide release.

The trailer, which warns that the actual horror is upcoming, has only raised the audience's curiosity about the film and its trailer. Vijay said that he knows a lot of the cast and crew members associated with 'Masooda'. "I have known Thiruveer for many years. Cinematographer Nagesh cranked the camera for my movie 'Pelli Choopulu'. He also completed a schedule of 'Arjun Reddy'. He is one of the contributors to the success of my filmography. I have a lot of liking for him. Naveen Polishetty was introduced by producer Rahul with 'Agent Sai Srinivas Atreya'. With 'Masooda', he is introducing Sai Kiran as the director. I also follow Prashant R Vihari's music. I have a feeling that 'Masooda' is going to make for an exciting watch. This one looks like a true-blue horror-drama made after a long time in Telugu cinema. I hope everyone loves the trailer. My love and best wishes to the team. I urge the audience to watch the movie only in theatres and make it a grand success," Vijay said.

The film is going to be released in the Telugu States by Dil Raju's Sri Venkateswara Creations.

