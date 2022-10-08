Watch: Masood Bhai Behind GodFather Success: Chiru to Sallu Bhai in Video Message

As ‘GodFather’ movie is having a dream run at the office, megastar Chiranjeevi conveyed his thanks to Bollywood actor Salman Khan for doing an extended cameo in his film. Marking his debut in the Telugu movie, Bollywood star Salman Khan played the character Masood bhai who is a confidant of Chiranjeevi in the movie.

Chiranjeevi and Salman Khan-starrer political action thriller film, a Telugu remake of the 2019 Malayalam movie ‘Lucifer’, is earning rave reviews and also raking in good moolah for the distributors.

Chiranjeevi took to Instagram and thanked Salman Khan for supporting his latest project. Praising the performance of Salman Khan, the Telugu superstar said ‘Masood bhai is a force behind the success of the film.’

“Thank you, my dear Sallu Bhai, and congratulations to you too because Masood bhai is a force behind GodFather's remarkable success. Thank you and I love you so much. Vande Mataram,” Chiranjeevi said in his video message.

Chiranjeevi’s ‘GodFather’ is ruling the box office and is set to breach into the Rs 100 crore club. It’s also doing good business in the United States. The political action thriller film directed by Mohan Raja. It also stars Nayanthara and Satyadev Kancharana in the lead role.

