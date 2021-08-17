Marvel Studios Shang-Chui Legend of The Ten Rings Red Carpet World Premiere Live

Marvel Studios’ Shang Chi is one of the highly anticipated films in the superhero genre as Phase IV of the Marvel Cinematic Universe proceeds. Finally being able to debut the action-packed film globally, the cast and crew of the movie gathered for an exciting world premiere ahead of its theatrical release.

With a world premiere fit for the newly appointed Marvel Hero, Simu Liu, who plays the titular role of Shang Chi was joined by his co-stars Awkwafina, Meng’er Zhang, Benedict Wong, Andy Le, Dallas Liu, Ronny Chieng, Fala Chen among others, and Marvel Studios’ Kevin Feige. The director Destin Daniel Cretton arrived with the Eternals director and Oscar winner Chloé Zhao. Sir Ben Kingsley also arrived at the red carpet who was also seen in Iron Man 3 previously in the MCU.

The film opened to incredible first reviews coming in from the premiere promising it to be MCU's best action film. Check out the action from the world premiere here:

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings will mark the first time audiences are introduced to a completely new hero since 2015's Ant-Man. Produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, it is intended to be the 25th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU). It has been directed and co-written by Destin Daniel Cretton and it will be releasing in Indian theatres soon!

Watch the red carpet premiere here: