Maruva Tarama Title Logo Is Out

There is always a special interest among movie lovers for love and youthful entertainers. A feel-good musical love story is all set to enthral us. The movie titled appealingly as 'Maruva Tarama'' stars Harish Dhanunjay playing the hero, and Athulya Chandra and Avantika Nalwa as heroines. The film is jointly produced by Giduturi Ramana Murthy and Rudraraju Vijay Kumar Raju under the banner of Silver Screen Pictures. The film is directed by Chaitanya Varma Nadimpally.

The makers said that Maruva Tarama is coming to fill love in this new year. Currently, the unit which has completed the shooting is busy with the post-production works. The movie title logo was released for the new year. This poster looks very pleasant.

The romantic pose of the heroines on the beach is pleasing to watch for everyone. The makers said that the release date and other details of this movie will be announced soon.

Vijay Bulganin composed the music for this film. Rudra Sai is the cameraman.